Lakeland PBS

Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash NE of Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Aug. 23 2023

A man died on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle northeast of Grand Rapids.

Law enforcement reports 46-year-old Patrick Millan of Grand Rapids died on Aug. 20 at 5:21 p.m. in Taconite. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle went out of control while traveling along Highway 169, crossed the median, and went onto the pavement on the other side.

Millian died at the scene. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Red Lake Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle

Grand Rapids Girls’ Volleyball Aims for Section 3-Peat with New Starting Lineup

Former Minnesota Governor and Congressman, Moderate Republican Al Quie, Dies at 99

Blandin Paper Plans to Restart Operations the Week of Sept. 11

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.