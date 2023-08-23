Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash NE of Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man died on Sunday after crashing his motorcycle northeast of Grand Rapids.

Law enforcement reports 46-year-old Patrick Millan of Grand Rapids died on Aug. 20 at 5:21 p.m. in Taconite. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle went out of control while traveling along Highway 169, crossed the median, and went onto the pavement on the other side.

Millian died at the scene. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be involved.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today