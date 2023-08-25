Man Arrested in Morrison Co. for Impaired Driving, Possession of Suspected Meth
Morrison County authorities say a concerned citizen calling in a report helped them arrest an impaired driver and take more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine off the street.
Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a press release that on Monday morning, his office received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling north on Highway 10. A deputy later stopped the vehicle in Little Falls after observing it commit traffic violations.
41-year-old Robert Wasche of Frazee was arrested for suspicion of DWI and possession of a controlled substance. The suspected meth was also locaated following a search.
Sheriff Larsen called seizing the narcotics “a significant achievement in the ongoing effort to combat drug-related issues.” He says thanks to the concerned citizen, a “dangerous driver and a lot of dangerous and illegal drugs” were removed from the streets.
