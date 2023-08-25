Man Arrested in Morrison Co. for Impaired Driving, Possession of Suspected Meth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Morrison County authorities say a concerned citizen calling in a report helped them arrest an impaired driver and take more than a half pound of suspected methamphetamine off the street.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a press release that on Monday morning, his office received a traffic complaint on a vehicle traveling north on Highway 10. A deputy later stopped the vehicle in Little Falls after observing it commit traffic violations.

41-year-old Robert Wasche of Frazee was arrested for suspicion of DWI and possession of a controlled substance. The suspected meth was also locaated following a search.

Sheriff Larsen called seizing the narcotics “a significant achievement in the ongoing effort to combat drug-related issues.” He says thanks to the concerned citizen, a “dangerous driver and a lot of dangerous and illegal drugs” were removed from the streets.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today