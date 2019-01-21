Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

‘Mad Hugger’ Joe Plut Dies At 82

Rachel Johnson
Jan. 21 2019
Leave a Comment

Joe Plut, known as the “Mad Hugger” died Thursday, January 17 at the age of 82 in Crosby.

Plut got the name “Mad Hugger” as he greeted every person, including every student he had during his time spent as an instructor at Central Lakes College, with a hug dating back to the 1970s. His popularity led to an appearance on the NBC television show “Real People” and an interview with People Magazine. 

Plut began teaching at Central Lakes College in 1965 when it was called Brainerd State Junior College. He retired from CLC in 2001 and started a scholarship fund after he received a $3,000 donation from a former student. The Joseph Plut Scholarship Fund has since grown to $50,000.

The Crosby native was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013. In 2016, doctors told him he had anywhere from two weeks to two years to live, with the implication being no one knows. Plut passed away Thursday at the Cuyuna Range Care Center.

 

 

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Spring Semester Begins At Central Lakes College

CLC’s American Sign Language Concert Provides Equal Access To Music To The Deaf Community

CLC Director Named One Of “50 Directors Who Make A Difference”

CLC Psychology Club Busts Myths About Sexual Assault

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Gwen said

Thank you so much Bemidji! All the love and support has helped Humboldt Heal. We... Read More

Ace said

For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More

Robert said

Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More

Britt sine said

Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More

Latest Story

Stay Safe During Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week

With snow expected to hit the Brainerd Lakes Area later tonight, snowmobile riders are eager to get back on the trails. This week – Jan. 19-27 –
Posted on Jan. 21 2019

Latest Stories

Stay Safe During Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week

Posted on Jan. 21 2019

*VIDEO* Class A Auto Body In Bemidji Severely Damaged In Saturday Fire

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Storybook Finish With OT Win Over Michigan Tech

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Bemidji And Greenway Boys Hockey Prepare For Hockey Day Matchup

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Woman Charged For Child Tumbling From Moving Vehicle While In A Car Seat

Posted on Jan. 19 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.