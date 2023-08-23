Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at BIR: The Appeal of Funny Car Races
By Hanky Hazelton
The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals is the biggest event hosted at the Brainerd International Raceway each year. Lakeland News had the chance to talk with driver Jim Campbell to get a more in-depth look at what Funny Car racing is and its appeal.
Funny Car champion Ron Capps picked up his 75th career win on Sunday at BIR against Robert Hight.
