DONATE

LPTV NEWS

LPTV Will Not Broadcast BSU’s Men’s Hockey Home Games

Haydee Clotter
Jun. 14 2017
2 Comments

Lakeland Public Television’s (LPTV) CEO Bill Sanford announced that LPTV will not be televising BSU men’s Beaver hockey home games for the 2017-2018 season.

Over the past few months, LPTV had several meetings with BSU’s Athletic Director Tracy Dill. In addition, Dill has been meeting with BSU staff including BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud on the topic. In recent meetings, Dill notified LPTV that BSU wishes to significantly change the terms of the agreement that had been in place since LPTV began broadcasting men’s Beaver hockey home games back in 2010.

The proposed terms would now require a substantial rights fee payment to BSU. BSU’s reasoning for the new rights fee was strictly a financial one. Dill cited concerns that LPTV broadcasts may have caused significant reductions in ticket revenue and attendance. Due to BSU’s newly proposed requirement of a substantial rights fee, there just isn’t enough revenue to support the added expense.

“While I’m certainly disappointed, I respect BSU’s decision and wish them the best going forward.” said LPTV CEO Bill Sanford. “If we look at all of our costs including depreciation, last year we were close to breaking even. If we add in a new substantial rights fee payment to BSU, the budget just doesn’t work. While we’re thankful for the generous support we received from our sponsors over the years, there just aren’t enough business sponsors or individual contributors to support the cost of televising the games with substantial new expenses.”

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Faculty Member Earns Professional Excellence Award

Minnesota’s First American Indian Supreme Court Justice Receives Distinguished Minnesotan Award

BSU Men’s Hockey Announces Addition Of Tyler Vold For 2017-18

International Cultures Unite At Festival Of Nations

  1. Ryan Jun. 14 2017 at 1:18pm

    BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud should sit in on marketing 101. That class is probably still offered at the Bemidji State University.
    Ryan Thomas
    Bemidji State mass communications alum

  2. Kevin Van Dyck Jun. 14 2017 at 2:55pm

    Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what this area will support on a consistent basis?

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Ryan said

BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Latest Story

Human Trafficking Posters Going Up At Rest Areas Across The State

Beginning this week the Minnesota Department of Transportation will install posters in 41 areas across the state to educate the traveling public
Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Human Trafficking Posters Going Up At Rest Areas Across The State

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Awarded $30,000 Grant

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Red Lake Nation Sets Graduation Goal For All Students

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

Congressman Injured As Gunman Opens Fire At Baseball Practice

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

High Winds Cause Property Damage In Alexandria

Posted on Jun. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.