Lottery Ticket Sold In Roseau Is $22.8 Million Winner
Someone who bought a lottery ticket in far northern Minnesota has hit a jackpot worth nearly $29 million.
Minnesota lottery officials said Thursday the winning Lotto America ticket was sold at a gas station in Roseau, located about 10 miles from the Canadian border. The Holiday sold the ticket, which means its owners will receive a $10,000 bonus.
It’s the first time the multistate Lotto America jackpot has been struck since the game started four months ago.
The payout on a cash option for the $22.8 million jackpot is $13.5 million before taxes.
