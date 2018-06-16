Loop The Lake Prepares For 5th Annual Ride

For the past five years, a record number of cyclists have geared up for the annual Loop the Lake Festival. Participants had the chance to check in today. Each year, the event has drawn more participants than expected – a success that is credited to the overall event.

While committee members were busy setting up the stops along the 17-mile route, many had one thing on their minds: they are hoping for good weather, especially with so many expected to participate.

Either rain or shine, the festival will go on, creating another need for safety. Around the route, motorists will experience detours and will need to pay attention. But safety also applies to those participating in the event, which include practicing proper bike etiquette.

With a rolling start expected to begin Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m., both participants and committee members are looking forward to another good ride.

If you are interested in biking the 17-mile loop, you can still register at the starting point at the Lake Bemidji South Shore parking lot Saturday morning.