Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Loop The Lake Prepares For 5th Annual Ride

Josh Peterson
Jun. 15 2018
Leave a Comment

For the past five years, a record number of cyclists have geared up for the annual Loop the Lake Festival. Participants had the chance to check in today. Each year, the event has drawn more participants than expected – a success that is credited to the overall event.

While committee members were busy setting up the stops along the 17-mile route, many had one thing on their minds: they are hoping for good weather, especially with so many expected to participate.

Either rain or shine, the festival will go on, creating another need for safety. Around the route, motorists will experience detours and will need to pay attention. But safety also applies to those participating in the event, which include practicing proper bike etiquette.

With a rolling start expected to begin Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m., both participants and committee members are looking forward to another good ride.

If you are interested in biking the 17-mile loop, you can still register at the starting point at the Lake Bemidji South Shore parking lot Saturday morning.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Common Ground: Biking in the Brainerd & Cuyuna Lakes Area (Part 1)

Participants Light Up Lake Bemidji In Second Annual Glow Run

Knights Of Columbus Walleye Classic Gets Ready To Take Over Lake Bemidji

Catching The Big One Through Take A Kid Fishing

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Summer Tennis Program In Full Swing

The high school tennis season is over, but that doesn’t mean that the courts in Bemidji are going unused. Bemidji’s summer tennis
Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Summer Tennis Program In Full Swing

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

In Focus: 19th Bemidji Sculpture Walk Goes To The Dogs

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Child Injured In Vehicle Vs. Cow Accident

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Grocery Delivery Service Arrives in Brainerd

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

Grand Rapids Baseball Falls Against Top-Seeded Mahtomedi

Posted on Jun. 15 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.