Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years
It’s been 45 years in a row that the Brainerd football program has had Ron Stolski as their head coach and leader from the sidelines. After an emotional and heartfelt meeting this morning with his team, Stolski announced his decision to hang up the whistle and resign as head coach.
Walking away from the program that Stolski has built in the past four-and-a-half decades wasn’t an easy decision to make, but in Stolski’s eyes, it’s the right move at the right time.