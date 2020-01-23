Lakeland PBS

Long-Time Brainerd Head Football Coach Ron Stolski Retires After 45 Years

Nathan Green — Jan. 23 2020

It’s been 45 years in a row that the Brainerd football program has had Ron Stolski as their head coach and leader from the sidelines. After an emotional and heartfelt meeting this morning with his team, Stolski announced his decision to hang up the whistle and resign as head coach.

Walking away from the program that Stolski has built in the past four-and-a-half decades wasn’t an easy decision to make, but in Stolski’s eyes, it’s the right move at the right time.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

