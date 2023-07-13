Local Tribes and Organizations Receive MN ‘Youth at Work’ Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Four area organizations are among the 47 recipients across the state to receive grants to provide young people workforce development and training opportunities.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the grants this week, which go to organizations providing services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14-24. The specific grants include:

Greater Bemidji – $197,500

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe – $100,000

Red Lake Nation – $300,000

Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJT) – $100,000

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today