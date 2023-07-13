Lakeland PBS

Local Tribes and Organizations Receive MN ‘Youth at Work’ Grants

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2023

Four area organizations are among the 47 recipients across the state to receive grants to provide young people workforce development and training opportunities.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the grants this week, which go to organizations providing services to economically disadvantaged or at-risk youth ages 14-24. The specific grants include:

  • Greater Bemidji – $197,500
  • Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe – $100,000
  • Red Lake Nation – $300,000
  • Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJT) – $100,000

By — Lakeland News

