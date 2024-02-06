Lakeland PBS

Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Navigating Bolstered Schedule

Miles WalkerFeb. 6 2024

Little Falls boys’ hockey has won seven of their last 10 games, and the Flyers now ranked 14th in the state in Class A. Aiming to finally get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020 and reach the ultimate goal of a state title, the Flyers upped the ante schedule-wise, facing ranked opponents in nearly half of their total games.

One of the main keys to Little Falls’ recent success has been a shift in mindset. Another has been exceptional goaltender and forward play, as the squad has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of their last 13 contests.

Things have kicked up a notch for Little Falls, as the squad has locked horns with a fellow ranked opponent in 10 of their 21 games played, including four of their last five. However, Coach Joey Hanowski believes these tests in the regular season will best prepare the Flyers for what’s to come in the postseason. And if the Flyers want to hang with the big boys, it’ll also take the right attitude.

Little Falls is riding a two-game win streak into Tuesday’s ranked rematch with Northern Lakes, whom the Flyers beat earlier this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

In Focus: “Dear Redhead” Exhibit Showcases One of Morrison County’s Best Artists

Poor Ice Conditions Force Change in Venue for 2024 I.C.E. Fest

Bemidji Boys’ Wrestling Gets Sweep of Quadrangular, Little Falls Goes 2-1

Contingency Plan in Place for This Year’s I.C.E. Fest in Little Falls

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.