Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Navigating Bolstered Schedule

Little Falls boys’ hockey has won seven of their last 10 games, and the Flyers now ranked 14th in the state in Class A. Aiming to finally get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2020 and reach the ultimate goal of a state title, the Flyers upped the ante schedule-wise, facing ranked opponents in nearly half of their total games.

One of the main keys to Little Falls’ recent success has been a shift in mindset. Another has been exceptional goaltender and forward play, as the squad has allowed two goals or fewer in 10 of their last 13 contests.

Things have kicked up a notch for Little Falls, as the squad has locked horns with a fellow ranked opponent in 10 of their 21 games played, including four of their last five. However, Coach Joey Hanowski believes these tests in the regular season will best prepare the Flyers for what’s to come in the postseason. And if the Flyers want to hang with the big boys, it’ll also take the right attitude.

Little Falls is riding a two-game win streak into Tuesday’s ranked rematch with Northern Lakes, whom the Flyers beat earlier this year.

