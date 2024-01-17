Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Gets Win Over Northern Lakes at Home

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Little Falls and Northern Lakes boys’ hockey are similar in many ways. Both entered Tuesday’s game with 10 wins, and both were coming off a loss and looking to get back in the win column. Not to mention, they are both ranked in the top 20 in Class A – the Flyers at #11 and the Lightning at #14.

On Tuesday, Little Falls hosted Northern Lakes at Exchange Arena and beat the Lightning 5-2. The Flyers have now won seven of their last eight contests.

