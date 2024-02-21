Little Falls Boys’ Hockey Defeats Princeton 7-2 in Section 5A Quarterfinals
In the Section 5A quarterfinals in boys’ hockey, 3-seed Little Falls was hosting 6-seed Princeton on Tuesday. The Flyers had won four of their last six coming into the match-up.
Little Falls eventually ousted Princeton 7-2 and advance to the semifinals. The Flyers will now hit the road, where they will face 2-seed Monticello on Saturday.
