Little Falls-Based Initiative Foundation Names Brian Voerding as New President

The Little Falls-based Initiative Foundation has named its new leader.

The foundation’s board of trustees announced today that Brian Voerding has been named the new president of the organization. According to a press release, he will lead efforts to grow economic opportunities, inspire stronger communities, and champion generosity in the region.

Voerding has served as the Initiative Foundation’s vice president for inclusive entrepreneurship since June 2021. He succeeds former president Matt Varilek, who stepped down in June to become commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

