Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Brainerd Later This Month

Lakeland News — Nov. 6 2023

Joshua Tromblay (Courtesy: Brainerd Police Department)

A Level 3 predatory offender will be moving to Brainerd later this month.

According to the Brainerd Police Department, 37-year-old Joshua Chad Tromblay is being released from incarceration on Nov. 14 and will be moving to the 1400 block of Quince Street in Brainerd.

According to a fact sheet released by Brainerd police, Trombley’s offense involved sexual contact against a woman he knew.

The Brainerd Police Department says Tromblay is not wanted to police, and the notification is not intended to increase fear in the community but to keep the public informed.

By — Lakeland News

