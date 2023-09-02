Lakeland PBS

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Passes Law Formalizing Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana

Lakeland News — Sep. 1 2023

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has formalized adult-use recreational marijuana on its tribal lands. The decision came yesterday during a reservation business committee meeting after gathering public comments for two weeks.

The ordinance creates a framework for both the sale and consumption of adult-use recreational cannabis and cannabis products on tribal lands. This new law is meant to protect the “Health, safety, and welfare of the band and others.”

During the meeting, the committee also discussed the regulations of operating a tribal owned-business.

Leech Lake’s legal director recommened at the meeting to move forward with operating and regulating a tribal government cannabis business. It is unknown when the new law will take effect.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe One Step Closer to Land Restoration With Public Map Release

Proposed Parcel Map for Leech Lake Reservation Restoration Act Now Available

‘Walking Shield’ Returns to Cass Lake to Provide Free Healthcare Services

Team Mni-sota Preps for 2023 North American Indigenous Games

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.