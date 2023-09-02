Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Passes Law Formalizing Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe has formalized adult-use recreational marijuana on its tribal lands. The decision came yesterday during a reservation business committee meeting after gathering public comments for two weeks.

The ordinance creates a framework for both the sale and consumption of adult-use recreational cannabis and cannabis products on tribal lands. This new law is meant to protect the “Health, safety, and welfare of the band and others.”

During the meeting, the committee also discussed the regulations of operating a tribal owned-business.

Leech Lake’s legal director recommened at the meeting to move forward with operating and regulating a tribal government cannabis business. It is unknown when the new law will take effect.

