Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This week, Host Todd Haugen chats with Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter Board Chair Rebecca Stone and Executive Director Chris Latzke. Learn about the local Bemidji non-profit crisis shelter that provides advocacy & support for victims of intimate partner violence.