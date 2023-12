Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Join Host Ray Gildow as he sits down with Nathan Wiese, Cory Detloff, and Jess Feierabend from Central Lakes College. They discuss new opportunities and programs at Central Lakes College for Agriculture and Farm Business careers, Precision Food Production, Meat Cutting, and Butchery.