Host Todd Haugen chats with Mayor Jorge Prince and Councilor Josh Peterson of Bemidji, Minn. to discuss what’s new in Bemidji! We learn about how the search for the city manager went, developments in the city, and the upcoming Night We Light events!

City of Bemidji Website: https://www.ci.bemidji.mn.us/

First City of Lights Website: https://firstcityoflights.org/