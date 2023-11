Click to print (Opens in new window)

Season 17, Episode 3

Host Todd Haugen checks in with Dr. Dave Wilcox of Sanford Health of Bemidji to do a fall health check-in! Vaccinations, preventative care, diabetes, and other health-related fall topics are discussed.