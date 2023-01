Click to print (Opens in new window)

Lakeland Currents Host Ray Gildow and his guests Nurse Practitioner Melissa Dyrdal and Dr. Howard McCollister from the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center have a discussion about a new diabetic treatment.