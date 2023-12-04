Law Enforcement Identify Man Killed in Landslide at Minnesota State Park

Click to print (Opens in new window)

(AP) – Officials on Monday identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a landslide at a state park in southern Minnesota near Mankato.

Jack Robert Loso, of Robbinsdale, Minnesota, died Saturday afternoon after becoming trapped under collapsed earth from the landslide, the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Loso was visiting the park with family members when the landslide occurred at the falls area of the park, investigators said.

Emergency workers called to the scene recovered Loso’s body. The accident remains under investigation, officials said Monday.

Minneopa State Park is one of Minnesota’s oldest state parks, and contains waterfalls and a bison herd, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

