Law Enforcement Adding Extra Patrols to Highway 169 in Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — May. 4 2023

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Grand Rapids Police Department are adding extra patrols to Highway 169 in Grand Rapids.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there have been numerous complaints about speeding and excessively loud exhaust along Highway 169 near 29th Street. To help deter this activity and keep motorists safe, extra patrols will be in the area during certain times starting May 12th.

In addition to the extra patrols, portable digital speed signs have been added to the area, along with high visibility markers to the top of speed signs.

