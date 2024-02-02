Laporte Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash South of Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An 81-year-old Laporte man was injured in a two-vehicle crash just south of Bemidji on Wednesday morning.

Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs says Stephen Nelson of Laporte was driving an SUV north on 229th Avenue and did not stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection of North Plantagenet Road, where he was hit by a vehicle traveling at highway speed.

Nelson was extricated from his vehicle and transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with injuries. His condition is not known.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, 58-year-old Lonne Fricke of Bemidji, reported a minor injury but was not taken to the hospital.

Sheriff Riggs says driver impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

