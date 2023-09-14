Lane Closures on Highway 10 from Royalton to Little Falls Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on a segment of Highway 10 in Morrison County next week.

According to MnDOT, beginning on Monday, Sept. 18, crews will be installing a high-tension cable median barrier from south of 58th Street in Royalton to Highway 27 in Little Falls.

Motorists should watch for road work signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. Work will occur on good weather days during daylight hours until mid-to-late November.

High-tension cable median barriers are made of three or four steel cables strung on posts and are designed to prevent a severe or fatal cross-median crash. When complete, the $6.6 million safety improvement project is intended to prevent crossover collisions with oncoming motorists and save lives.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today