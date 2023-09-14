Lakeland PBS

Lane Closures on Highway 10 from Royalton to Little Falls Next Week

Lakeland News — Sep. 13 2023

Motorists will encounter periodic lane closures on a segment of Highway 10 in Morrison County next week.

According to MnDOT, beginning on Monday, Sept. 18, crews will be installing a high-tension cable median barrier from south of 58th Street in Royalton to Highway 27 in Little Falls.

Motorists should watch for road work signs, lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds. Work will occur on good weather days during daylight hours until mid-to-late November.

High-tension cable median barriers are made of three or four steel cables strung on posts and are designed to prevent a severe or fatal cross-median crash. When complete, the $6.6 million safety improvement project is intended to prevent crossover collisions with oncoming motorists and save lives.

