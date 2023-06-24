Lakes Jam Music Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the past 10 years, the Lakes Jam Music Festival has been the perfect storm of summer excitement for the Brainerd Lakes Area.

With rain on Friday, June 23rd, that was literally the case. Although some of the days events had to be postponed due to weather conditions, Lakes Jam will continue its series of rock and country music performances through Saturday, June 24th, where performers such as Dustin Lynch will take the stage.

“It’s taken a while to get where we need to be, but in the last three years it’s grown fairly well and we’re excited to see where it’s going to go in the future,” said Lakes Jam General Manager Ken Lacy. “When the rain and storms come, it slows things down a little bit, but it’s very enjoying to see everyone having fun and smiling.”

Saturday’s concert lineup beings at 3 p.m. with a number of other activities taking place. More information on Saturday’s events is on the Lakes Jam website.

