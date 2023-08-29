Lakeland PBS

Lakeland PBS’ 2023 Vacation Contest Giveaway Grand Prize Drawing

Lakeland News — Aug. 28 2023

It’s a big night here on Lakeland News. It’s time for the Grand Prize drawing for the Lakeland PBS 2023 Vacation Giveaway Tonight’s winner will receive a three-night stay at Cragun’s Resort near Brainerd, Minn.

All summer long we have announced five potential qualifiers each night on Lakeland News at 10. Those who called us by the end of the next business then qualified for this grand prize drawing.

Here’s a look at the numbers for this year’s contest. There were 295 potential qualifiers. Of those 295 people, 163, or a little over fifty-five percent qualified for tonight’s drawing. Those 163 qualifiers are from 68 different cities.

The Grand Prize Winner of the Lakeland PBS’ 2023 Vacation Contest Giveaway is Shawn Dunbar of Merrifield, Minn. Congratulations!

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.