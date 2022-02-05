Lakeland Currents – Workforce Woes: The Ongoing Labor Shortage in Bemidji & Beyond

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, Executive Director Abby Randall from the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce and Leon Merck, CEO of Lueken’s Village Foods. In this episode, they discuss the ongoing labor shortage in Bemidji and surrounding regions. Points of why and when it started are theorized as well as how they’re adapting to this changing environment.

