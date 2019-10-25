Lakeland Currents: The Role of Libraries in the 21st Century
We’re talking about libraries. For generations, libraries have been stable institutions at the core of our communities, places where information is found, meetings are held, and books are borrowed. In recent years, however, libraries have been adapting to the dramatic upheavals in the media environment. Printed books and periodicals are no longer people’s main sources for information. Nowadays, students and citizens look online first for the information they need, so what role do libraries play in this new environment? And how are northern Minnesota’s libraries faring in the 21st century? Joining us are two guests; Patrick Leeport, Assistant Professor of Library Services at Bemidji State University, and Kathy Enger, Executive Director of the Northern Lights Library Network.