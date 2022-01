Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, Regional Navigator Kate LePage with East Central MN Safe Harbor and Heather Kelm, Executive Director of Port Group Homes while they discuss the hard facts on human trafficking and its affects on our families and communities in Minnesota.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.