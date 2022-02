Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, Pelican Lakes AIS Coordinator Susan Koering and Dana Gutzmann, AIS lake technician for Cass County Environmental Services as they discuss concerns, current strategies and research being conducted to contain Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) in Minnesota Waters.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.