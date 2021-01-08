Lakeland PBS

Lakeland Currents – Student Scholarships Available In Our Region

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a discussion about student scholarships available in
our region. Our guest is Patty Salo Downs, Executive Director of the Alworth Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Alworth Memorial Fund awards scholarships to students with interests in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study. The Fund is available
to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in many area counties.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Rotary's Role in the Region

Posted on Dec. 18 2020

Lakeland Currents - St. Regis Superfund Site, Cass Lake

Posted on Dec. 11 2020

Lakeland Currents - New Spine Surgeon at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center

Posted on Dec. 4 2020

Lakeland Currents - Animal adoption during COVID

Posted on Nov. 27 2020

Lakeland Currents - Commerce During COVID

Posted on Nov. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.