Lakeland Currents – Student Scholarships Available In Our Region

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for a discussion about student scholarships available in

our region. Our guest is Patty Salo Downs, Executive Director of the Alworth Memorial Scholarship Fund. The Alworth Memorial Fund awards scholarships to students with interests in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study. The Fund is available

to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in many area counties.