Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens for an update on designated Superfund sites in our region including St. Regis (Cass Lake), Kummer Landfill (Bemidji), and the Burlington Northern site in Brainerd/Baxter. Our guest is John Persell, long-time technical lead and environmental chemist for the Leech Lake Band and point person on the mitigation effort.