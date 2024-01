Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Season 17, Episode 13

Join Host Todd Haugen as he meets with Northwoods Habitat For Humanity Executive Director Geri Hickerson to learn about the excellent housing opportunities that Habitat offers to the people of the northwoods.