Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust
The Northern Waters Land Trust, formerly the Leech Lake Area Watershed Foundation, strives to preserve land to protect water in the four-county region of Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin and Hubbard counties. This area includes not only Leech Lake, but 800 of Minnesota’s 4,500 managed fishing lakes. Our guests are Mary Ackerman, Vice Chair and John Sumption, Land Conservation Specialist.
