Lakeland Currents: Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center
The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Shelter in Brainerd. The Women’s Center has been empowering victims of domestic violence through a variety of programs since 1978. Providing a 24-hour intake to emergency shelter for individuals experiencing domestic violence including women, along with their children and pets, and men. In addition to physical safety, the shelter provides personal advocacy, information and referral, support groups, and community education.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
For any unfamiliar phone numbers, if they leave voice message, I usually google... Read More
Vernon andew John may was my family member... Read More
Agreed david! Nice to see people conversing and sharing true awakening issues ra... Read More
Have you ever looked at a map of pipelines? If not please do! And then please ex... Read More