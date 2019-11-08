Lakeland Currents: Housing and Homelessness in the Bemidji Area

We’re returning to the issue of housing and homelessness. Since 2014, multiple projects have gotten up and running in Bemidji to alleviate the crisis of rising homelessness that was identified at that time, including the Park Place apartments and the Wolfe Center in downtown Bemidji. What effect have these new facilities had? And what continuing needs exist in the region? Joining us to discuss these issues are Rick Klun, Executive Director of the Center City Housing Corporation, and Reed Olson, Executive Director of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless in Bemidji and Beltrami County Commissioner.