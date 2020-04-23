Lakeland Currents: Distance Learning during the Pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing us to reinvent how we approach many fundamental aspects of our society, including our public education system. Students, families and schools all

across the country and region have had to pivot to distance learning as we deal with the COVID- 19 pandemic. Tune in to Lakeland Currents to learn how one school district in our region is

dealing with the extraordinary challenges and what students and families can do to make the most of this new learning environment.