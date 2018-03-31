Lakeland Currents: Beltrami County Historical Society
The Beltrami County Historical Society was founded in 1952, initially located near Paul and Babe at the Lake Bemidji waterfront. Today, the Historical Society operates the Beltrami County History Center in the James J. Hill railroad depot in downtown Bemidji. Here, visitors tour exhibits, conduct research, browse the gift shop, and ultimately learn more about the land and resources in Beltrami County, including, of course, its people. Last year, the History Center hired Gary Rozman as its newest Executive Director. On this episode of Currents we welcome Gary to the table, along with Sharon Geisen, president of the Historical Society board of directors, to discuss some of the happenings, opportunities, and challenges at the History Center.
