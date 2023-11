Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Season 17, Episode 2

Join Todd Haugen as he chats with Kevin Gish, Bemidji Veteran’s Administrator, and, Scotty Allison, Former Veteran’s Services Officer about the new Bemidji Veteran’s home being built in the Bemidji area.