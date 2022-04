Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Join Lakeland Currents host Jason Edens as he welcomes his next guests, TrekNorth High School Executive Director Erica Harmsen along with seniors Ally Dickinson and Allyssa Dow. We learn how the charter school incorporates real-world understanding through community and global service work, and provides access to many advanced placement courses.

Watch Now – Watch it here or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.