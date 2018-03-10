Lakeland Currents 1121 – Peacemaker Resources

On this episode of Lakeland Currents, we spotlight a Bemidji-based nonprofit that has been working to build peace skills throughout the region. From social and emotional learning skills to mindfulness training to presentations on cultural responsiveness, Peacemaker Resources aims to foster communication, compassion, and connection to build respectful relationships and healthier communities. The organization has a range of programs and services available, each with its own targeted audience and intended outcomes. Joining us to talk us through what exactly Peacemaker Resources does – and why – are educators Linsey McMurrin and Sharleen Zeman-Sperle.