Lakeland Currents 1108 – Headwaters Science Center

In this episode of Lakeland Currents, we turn our attention to a popular destination in downtown Bemidji. The Headwaters Science Center first opened in the summer of 1993, initially boasting a selection of handmade exhibits and a science-centered gift shop. The center continued to grow over the last 24 years and its offerings now feature live animals, many more exhibits, and increased opportunities for hands-on science exploration. Today, the Science Center continues its mission by offering science- and technology- focused exhibits and programming to the greater Bemidji region. We welcome to the program Annie Butler Ricks, the executive director of the Headwaters Science Center, and Mindy Clark, a Science Center board member who also co-chairs its marketing committee.