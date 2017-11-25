Lakeland Currents 1106 – The Changing World of Fishing

- Home
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Dave Csanda, Associate Editor with Midwest Outdoors magazine. Together, they look back on over 40 years of fishing in north central Minnesota and all the changes that have taken place in the fishing industry.
