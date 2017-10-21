Lakeland Currents 1101: Brainerd School District’s Long Range Facilities Plan
On this new episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes Laine Larson, Superintendent of Schools, and Steve Lund, Director of Business Services for the Brainerd School District. Together, they will discuss the work being done to create a long-term plan for the facilities of Brainerd Public Schools
