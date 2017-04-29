DONATE

Lakeland Currents 1021 – Workforce Housing

In this episode of Lakeland Currents, we focus our spotlight on housing. More specifically, we will be discussing a growing need in outstate Minnesota for the development of more Workforce Housing.

While you may hear occasionally the need for job growth throughout greater Minnesota, in some cities the jobs are there – or could be there – but the companies that are wanting to expand, or establish themselves there, are reluctant to do so because there is not enough middle-income housing for would-be employees.

So what exactly is Workforce Housing and why is there a shortage of it?  To answer these questions, and to discuss potential solutions, host Bethany Wesley welcomes to the program, Dan Dorman, the executive director of the Greater Minnesota Partnership, and Tim Flathers, the executive director of the Headwaters Regional Development Commission.

