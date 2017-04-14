DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Currents 1019 – Fire Protection in Greater Minnesota

When you think about your local property taxes, what are the priorities you think they should fund? Police officers? Road repairs? Perhaps park improvements? In this episode of Currents, we are going to focus on a core service that you quite possibly may never need, yet always expect to be readily available: fire protection.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal reports that there were more than 14,000 fire incidents reported throughout the state in 2015. Of those, 4,675 were residential structure fires causing more than $130 million in total dollar loss. On average, a fire is reported once every 37 minutes in Minnesota, according to the Fire Marshal. More specifically, a structure fire is reported once every 86 minutes.

But statistics only tell part of the story, so we welcome to the program two fire chiefs. David Hoefer is the chief of the Bemidji Fire Department and Seth Tramm is the chief of the Solway Fire Department. Together, they will inform us of the services provided by their respective departments and discuss the considerations that go into fire department planning.

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

Wildfire Sweeps Through Bemidji Wetland Area

Plumes of smoke could be seen for miles as a wildfire broke out between US Highway 2 West and Adams Avenue west of Bemidji. The Bemidji Fire
Posted on Apr. 14 2017

Recently Added

Wildfire Sweeps Through Bemidji Wetland Area

Posted on Apr. 14 2017

MnDNR Announces Aitkin Area Fish Survey Dates

Posted on Apr. 14 2017

Expect Highway Maintenance In Crow Wing County

Posted on Apr. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.