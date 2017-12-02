Lakeland Current 1107 – A Visit with US Congressman Rick Nolan
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Ray Gildow welcomes US Congressman Rick Nolan. Together, they will examine some of the challenges and opportunities that exist for citizens and communities in the 8th Congressional District of Minnesota. Some of the issues discussed include health insurance, mining in the Iron Range, environmental protection, and tax reform.
