Lake Shore Taxpayers Will See a 4.8% Increase in Property Taxes

Taxpayers in the City of Lake Shore will see a 4.8% rise in the city portion of their property taxes this year. The city’s budget was raised 3.6% from last year.

The $50,000 increase in the city budget is mostly tied to construction. Construction costs continue to rise, and the City has projects to maintain city roads and infrastructure.

Cities budget every year, with each year providing opportunities to save while also having new costs to account for. Every year some costs can go up or down, for Lake Shore their contract with the Nisswa Fire Department is expected to increase, although final numbers will not be known until March, when the values of land and structures are finalized for this year.

