Kinn Sentenced To 52 Years In Prison

A Bemidji man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder without intent, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct charges.

Jacob Kinn, 33 of Bemidji, was sentenced at the Beltrami County Courthouse today, where statements were also read by the great aunt of the victim, as well as the young girl with whom Kinn sexually assaulted.

During the hearing earlier this month, Kinn’s attorney listed the events that took place beginning the evening of June 21, 2016 at the home of Melissa Norby. Kinn responded to the line of questioning and confirmed the series of events, in parts going into graphic detail.

Kinn said he had previously communicated through text messages with Norby about kidnapping and the sexual assaulting a five-year-old Bemidji girl.

Kinn went over to Norby’s home on June 21, 2016, where the two had sex. He placed a belt around Norby’s neck and choked her. He noticed that she went limp and had blood coming out of her mouth.

He then pulled her pants up and placed a mattress on top of Norby to conceal her from the 5-year-old Bemidji girl. The victim was in the bedroom at the time of the acts.

Kinn took the five-year-old Bemidji girl out of the trailer and took her to a cabin in Bemidji. He grabbed a gasoline can and went back to Melissa Norby’s home, which he then set on fire. He then traveled back to the cabin and sexually assaulted the five-year-old Bemidji girl.

Kinn left and went to work on June 22, 2016. He returned to the Bemidji cabin around 8 or 9 p.m. to retrieve the 5-year-old girl and moved her to a camper in Effie, MN.

Aggravating factors were found in the death of Melissa Norby since she was treated with cruelty, her body was mutilated, the act happened in the presence of a child and other people where harmed by the situation.