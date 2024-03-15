Lakeland PBS

Juvenile Male Arrested After Bemidji Gas Station Robbery

Lakeland News — Mar. 15 2024

An early morning gas station robbery in Bemidji has resulted in the quick arrest of a local juvenile.

According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, shortly after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Holiday Stationstore. Upon arrival, they learned that a male had taken a display of vaping products and had displayed a firearm to the store employee.

A witness in the store said the male was trying to leave the store with the display case and was attempting to break out door windows with a stool. He also reportedly threatened to shoot the store employee if the door was not opened.

At approximately 11:30 in the morning, police identified a juvenile male who matched the initial reported description and corroborated this information with several tips from the public. Officers located the juvenile at his residence in Bemidji, where he was arrested without incident.

A request for criminal charges will be forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.

By — Lakeland News

